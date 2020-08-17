Singer Oxlade Announces New Single, ‘Scratch’

Damilola Ayomide
Nigerian musician, Oxlade, has announced an upcoming single titled ‘Scratch’ to his fans. The singer took to his official Twitter page on Monday morning to tease fans by sharing a short clip from the upcoming music video with the caption:

“Scratch Szn soon”

Although the release date for the single is yet unknown, the singer has received replies from fans who are eagerly anticipating its release.

Oxlade had dropped a six-track EP titled ‘Oxygene’ in March 2020. His hit single, ‘Away’ is the third track on the EP.

However, his upcoming single, ‘Scratch’, is a new single that was not part of the ‘Oxygene’ EP.

See his Twitter post below:

Oxlade’s Twitter Post

 

 

