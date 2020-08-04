Singer Korede Bello Posts Throwback Video

Mavin Records singer, Korede Bello has posted a throwback video of himself on Instagram. He did this with the hashtag #MorireTestimony.

Captioning the video “All is well that ends with a smile”, the ‘Melanin Poppin’ crooner asks fans and colleagues to join the challenge via Tik Tok by creating their own glow up videos using the hashtag, #Morire.

Korede Bello became a member of Mavin Records in 2014. He was signed alongside Reekado Banks and Di’Ja.

While Reekado Banks has left to begin his own independent label, Korede Bello and Di’Ja are still members of Mavin Records.

His first official single under Mavin Records was ‘African Princess’, produced by Don Jazzy.

See the video here.