Singer Johnny Drille Laments About Lack Of Hugs

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille has taken to his official Twitter page to share that he does not know how to hug people anymore.

The ‘Romeo & Juliet’ crooner wrote on Saturday evening:

“I don’t even know what it’s like or how to hug people anymore”

This revelation is not shocking to many. This is owing to the recent changes in the society caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Lagos state government had directed the reopening of worship centres from August 9. Also, recreational centres such as night clubs and cinema houses are to reopen from August 14, on the condition that they maintain 50% sitting capacity.

See his tweet below: