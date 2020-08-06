Singer Dotman Denies Having More Hit Songs Than Olamide

Nigerian singer, Dotman has on Wednesday reacted to a tweet that asked fans to choose who has more hit songs between him and Olamide.

The singer, who responded via his official Twitter account, wrote:

“Let’s be sincere! He put me on and he most times listens to the hits before you!! Delete this tweet.”

His response has generated reactions from fans. They hail Dotman’s humility.

Some also wish that other musicians can learn from Dotman’s behaviour.

Read Also: Singer, Dotman In Soup With ‘DMW Crew’ For Declaring Wizkid ‘The Greatest’

It has become commonplace for Twitter users to compare artists and decide who is the better or superior one. DMW musician Davido and StarBoy singer Wizkid have also been compared by overzealous fans many times in the past.

See Dotman’s tweet below: