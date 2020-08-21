Singer Brymo Brags, Says He Is Bigger Than Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer, Brymo, has stated how he feels about one of the world’s most coveted awards, Grammy.

The ‘Ara’ crooner took to his official Twitter page on Thursday to write:

“I’m not looking for a Grammy… I’ll take tho if dem give me.”

His tweet sparked some reactions from Twitter users, who often find his views controversial.

However, a fan who adores the singer’s craft replied to the tweet thus:

“U are bigger than Grammy bro”

Read Also: ‘Great Artistes Are Not Copycats’ – Singer Brymo

To which Brymo replied:

“Way bigger than any award anywhere on Mother Earth”

Brymo subsequently tweeted:

“I may just be 1-5 on the top 5 best written and sung tracks out of africa ever.. if cultural value, sonic quality and listener retention are the yardsticks.”

See his tweets below: