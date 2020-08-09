Singer Adekunle Gold Surprises Fans With Personalised Emails

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold is getting closer to his fans and followers through sending them emails.

The Afro-pop artist has, for some time now, been messages to sending his fans who are subscribed to his mailing list.

The recent father of one has since been praised for his innovative concept. According to his fans, his emails are filled with motivational and inspiring messages.

A fan on Twitter who complained about not receiving any mails from the artist got a reply from Adekunle Gold. The fan had written:

“I don’t know why I haven’t gotten any of @adekunleGOLD letters, even after subscribing”

The singer replied:

“check promotions or spam”

See tweets below: