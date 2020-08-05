Singer Adekunle Gold Announces Video For New Single, ‘AG Baby’

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold on Tuesday announced that the video to his new single, ‘AG Baby’, will be released soon.

The Nigerian Afro-pop singer made this known to his fans and followers in a tweet he shared on his Twitter handle.

“#AGBaby video dropping soon”, the music entertainer tweeted.

This announcement comes shortly after he was featured on the cover of Quazar magazine, a queer-focused magazine that celebrates queer creativity.

Read Also: Simi, Adekunle Gold Welcome Their First Child (Photo)

The singer shared the front cover picture on his Instagram page with no caption accompanying it.

However, the picture has generated reactions from fellow celebrities and fans.

‘AG Baby’ features Trinidadian singer, Nailah Blackman. The hit single became a trending topic on Twitter soon after its release.

See his post below: