Shoprite’s Exit: Nigerians List Alternative Supermarkets To Patronise

Nigerians have taken to microblogging platform, Twitter to list a number of supermarkets that will take over retail space from Shoprite.

Information Nigeria recalls South Africa retail giant, ShopRite, on Monday announced its decision to pull out of Nigeria. In a statement released on Monday, the company said it is re-evaluating its operating model and has been approached by many investors willing to take over its Nigerian stores.

Many Nigerians, however, are baring their minds on the current situation of Shoprite.

Read Also: BREAKING: Shoprite Exits Nigeria After 15 Years

Nigerians on Twitter seem to want Ebeano, Spar, Next, Exclusive stores, among others as replacements for Shoprite. They believe these Nigerian brands will do even better than the outgoing Shoprite store.

A Twitter user identified as @MansaSeyi wrote:

“You people keep deceiving yourselves. Apart from Ebeano, name another franchise that’s a Nigerian brand? It took Shoprite for Ebeano to know they could be a supermarket chain. Something they could have done long before Shoprite.”

See tweets below: