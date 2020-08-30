Shehu Sani Urges Nigerians To Speak Against Attempt To Gag Media

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on Nigerians to speak up against attempts to gag the media in the country.

This remark from the former lawmaker is coming following the continued backlash on former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode after verbally harassing a journalist.

Despite having apologised twice, the former Minister is still being lambasted for his ‘disappointing’ act.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker expressed that the anger being unleashed on people who insult the media be in equal measure against those who are attempting to gaga the media.

