Seyi Shay Releases New Single, ‘Tuale’

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has just released a new single titled ‘Tuale’. ‘Tuale’ is the singer’s first official single for 2020. On the track, she features notable musicians such as Ycee, Zlatan, and Small Doctor.

Taking to her official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to announce its release, she wrote:

“#TUALE ! …Link In Bio @OkayAfrica @iam_YCee @Zlatan_Ibile @iam_smalldoctor @dr_amir_aladdin @rexxiepondabeat #seyishay”

In a recent interview with Okay Africa, Seyi Shay also shares the inspiration for her new single. Part of her words include:

“Through the madness, I have learnt at a higher degree, the importance of internal strength and resilience, thanks to a unique experience I had interacting with some everyday Nigerians on the streets of Lagos. I took a ride as a form of outlet for my frustrations and to break boredom when I came across these unrelenting people, who wake up every day and grind tirelessly. The pandemic has no bearing on them, because for all of them, survival is a must and their families must be taken care of.”

