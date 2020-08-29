Seriake Dickson Will Win Bayelsa West Election – PDP

Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed that Seriake Dickson, the former governor of the State will emerge victorious in the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial election.

This remark was made by the party at the inauguration of the 19 campaign committees in Sagbama, Bayelsa State to ensure victory.

Also Read: Bayelsa Bye-Election: PDP Presents Seriake Dickson As Sole Candidate

Recall that some days ago, Dickson was given the party’s ticket unopposed for the impending election.

Reacting after the meeting, PDP chieftains at the event expressed that Bayelsa West is a PDP district, but they won’t leave any stone untouched during the campaigns.