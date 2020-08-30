SERAP Sues Buhari Over Failure To Publish Details Of N800bn Recovered Loot

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the failure to disclose information about the recovered N800bn looted public funds.
This was made known in a statement signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare on Sunday.
The group noted that the President had, in paragraph 78 of his speech to mark Democracy Day on June 12, 2020, stated that: “the government has recovered looted funds in excess of N800 billion. These monies are being ploughed into development and infrastructure projects.”
Also Read: Revoke Assent To CAMA Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells Buhari
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1064/2020 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking “an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus to direct and/or compel President Buhari to publish a comprehensive list of names of people from whom N800bn in looted funds have been recovered, the details of spending of the money, and the specific dates of the recovery.”
BREAKING: We’ve filed a lawsuit before the Federal High Court, Abuja against President Buhari over failure to publish details of names of people from whom N800bn in looted funds have been recovered, dates of the recovery, and details of projects on which the money has been spent.
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 30, 2020
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1064/2020 filed last Friday, SERAP is seeking: “an order for leave to apply for judicial review & an order of mandamus to direct & compel President Buhari to publish details of spending of N800bn in looted funds & the specific dates of the recovery.”
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 30, 2020
Joined in the suit as Respondents are Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 30, 2020