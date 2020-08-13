Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has called on younger Africans to force out the older generation by participating actively in politics.

Obasanjo stated this while delivering a keynote address at a virtual interactive session, held to mark this year’s International Youth Day, organized by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event had participants from Nigeria, Mali, USA, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa in attendance.

According to Obasanjo, unless the leaders are forced out, they would continue to occupy the political offices.