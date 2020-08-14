Sandra Ikeji Welcomes First Child With Her Husband

Popular event planner, Sandra Ikeji has welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband, Arinze Samuel.

Information Nigeria recalls the sister to popular blogger, Linda Ikeji had confirmed that she was expecting her first child.

The event planner broke the news about the birth of her child via her Instagram page on Thursday.

Sandra uploaded a picture of her husband carrying their baby with a caption which reads;

“Papa A × Baby A = Amazing Grace “

The event planner made history as she walked down the aisle with over 200 bridesmaid on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

See her post below: