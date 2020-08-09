Samklef Declares Love For Laycon, Promises Giveaway To Fans

Nigerian music producer, SamKlef has announced that he is a member of ‘The Icons’, the fanbase of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon. Not only has he announced his support for Laycon, he is also promising a giveaway for all supporters of Laycon.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening to disclose this, the music producer tweeted:

“Samklef Icon for laycon….. we do give away this week u have to be a laycon supporter.”

This news pleases fans and supporters of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate. Laycon’s fans are also celebrating because it gives them hope for what the future has in store for him, especially considering his recent dilemma in the house.

See Samklef’s tweet below: