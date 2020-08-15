Ruth Kadiri, Maryam Charles, Burna Boy Make Headlines This Week

Here‘s a round-up of juicy entertainment stories you might have missed this week.

‘Voting Should Be Abolished In Nigeria Until Corruption Starts Attracting Death Sentence’ – Actress Ruth Kadiri

During the week, popular actress, Ruth Kadiri dabbled into politics as she called for the abolition of voting until the death penalty is implemented so as to curb misappropriation of funds in Nigeria.

Pamper Your Husbands’ – Actress Maryam Charles Tells Wives

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Maryam Charles, took to her Instagram page to advice women on how to treat their husbands.

Celebrities React To Burna Boy‘s Twice As Tall Album

Celebrities and supporters of afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, heaped praises on him over his newly-released album, ”Twice As Tall”.

Davido Reportedly Dumps His Personal Assistant Aloma DMW

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, and his personal assistant, Aloma DMW have reportedly gone their separate ways due to unknown reasons.

BBNaija: Nengi And Kaisha Fight Dirty (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Nengi and Kaisha had a heated exchange of words on Saturday.

A video of circulating online captures the moment the two ladies engaged in a shouting match.