Runtown Shares Sweet Kiss With Girlfriend On His 31st Birthday

Nigerian singer, Runtown is currently celebrating his 31st birthday with his Sudanese girlfriend, Adut Akech in Greece.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer made headlines in July after he gifted his girlfriend a sparkling diamond promise ring.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment the couple shared a sweet kiss in a swimming pool.

Another video shows the lovebirds eating together.

Read Also: ‘I May Never Get Married’ – Ghanaian Singer, Efya (Video)

It’s no news that the singer already has a son named Zamar in the US with his baby mama, Selena Leath.

Watch the video clips below: