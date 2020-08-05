RevolutionNow: DSS, Police Arrest Protesters In Abuja

The Department of State Services, Nigerian Police Force have arrested over 40 #RevoltuionNow protesters in Abuja.

The security officials were said to have pursed both protesters and journalists from the scene of the protest.

Although the leader of the movement, Omoyele Sowore is not among the demonstrators but the leader of today’s protest Mr Pelumi Olajegbensi, has called for a change in government, insisting there is need for political revolution.

He accused the Federal Government of failing to protect Nigerians, citing insecurity, growing unemployment amongst other issues.

“There is a need for us as young people who are interested in the future of this country to raise our voices so we can be heard.

“Nigeria is currently in a state of emergency, our country has been reduced to a state of surrender; we cannot continue like this.

“Today, we are concerned as young people that a lot of our youths graduate from tertiary institutions and are unemployed because there is no job for them, this has increased the rate of crime in the country.

“Our demand today is for a conscious political revolution, a need for change in leadership”, he stressed.

Mr Olajegbensi also called for a revamp in various sectors of the economy.