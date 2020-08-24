Revoke Assent To CAMA Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells Buhari

Pressure group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently rescind his assent to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020).

The reviewed CAMA act has generated mixed reactions from several quarters.

Also Read: COVID-19: Compel Govs To Fund Healthcare With Security Votes, SERAP Tells Court

The group urged the president to send the legislation back to the National Assembly to address its ‘fundamental flaws.’

The group mentioned deleting some provisions of the Act, particularly sections 839, 842, 843, 844, and 850 contained in Part F of the Act, and any other similar provisions.

The group also urged Buhari to instruct the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), not to implement or enforce the CAMA 2020 until the legislation is repealed by the National Assembly, as well as brought in line with the 1999 Constitution of (as amended), and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.