Rema Drops ‘Ginger Me’ Music Video

Nigerian singer, Rema, has just released the video to his single ‘Ginger Me’.

Taking to his official Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon to announce the release, the Afro beats award-winning star wrote:

“Ginger me official video out now! Cc: @beatsbydre Dir by @uaxseyi #Linkinbio”

‘Ginger Me’ is produced by The Element. It was released in June 2020. ‘Ginger Me’ comes before ‘Woman’ which he released in July.

Don Jazzy has also helped to promote the new music video via his official Twitter page.

In 2020 alone, Rema has dropped a total of four singles, ‘Alien’, ‘Beamer‘, ‘Ginger Me’, ‘Woman’. He is also a featured artist on DJ Cuppy’s album.

See Rema’s Twitter post below: