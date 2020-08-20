Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself via Instagram on Thursday.

Daniels switched up her look as she wore a blonde wig.

The actress, who is married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, had a face full of make up as she also donned a lovely pink outfit.

Her diamond wedding ring could easily be spotted in the all photos.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the new mum captioned the photos with the words;

“God can take you from nothing to more than enough. Literally, just like that.”

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Shares Catchy Photos As Fans Await Her Upcoming Album

See her post below: