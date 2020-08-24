Regina Daniels Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels shared a cute photo of her son, Munir Neji Nwoko via Instagram on Monday.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko, welcomed their son on June 29.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the new mum showed off her handsome son sleeping peacefully with the caption; “My Prince”.

It didn’t end there as the actress also shared videos featuring her little man via Insta-story.

In one of the video clips, Munir could be seen crying while the second one captures the moment he was sulking.

See her post below: