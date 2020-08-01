Regina Daniels Releases Video Documenting Her Baby’s Arrival

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has released a video via YouTube which documents her baby’s arrival.

The actress’ husband, Ned Nwoko had confirmed her long-speculated pregnancy on Instagram before they welcomed their bundle of joy in June.

The actress, who hid her pregnancy from the public, released a docu-reality series to take her fans and followers through her journey.

In the video, Ned Nwoko said he and his wife planned on having their baby in either Germany, Nigeria, America and France

However, they settled for a Turkish hospital in the country.

Watch the video below: