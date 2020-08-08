Regina Daniels Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Son (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

This comes after the movie star revealed the face of the little one.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum also shared a series of photos in which she could be cradling her bundle of joy.

The actress captioned the photos with the words;

”My son 🥺🥺😻😻

Words cannot express the joy in my hearts whenever I say these words . I am beyond lucky to have you and I promise to be the best mum and your best friend for life . You rock my world BOY 😩 @princemunirnwoko“

See her post below: