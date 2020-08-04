Regina Daniels’ Mother, Rita Shows Off Her Dance Moves (Video)

A video circulating online captures the moment actress, Rita Daniels could be seen dancing while her children while their friends cheered her on.

Rita Daniels is the mother of popular actress, Regina Daniels, who recently welcomed a child with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In the video, all eyes were on the new grand mum, who donned a swimsuit with a wrapper tied around her waist, while showing off her dance moves.

Rita decided to spice things up as she switched to Igbo traditional dance to the delight of her small audience, who in turn praised her.

Read Also: Femi Otedola Dances To Celebrate Wife’s Birthday (Video)

Watch the video below: