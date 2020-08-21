Regina Daniels Finally Shares Video Of Her Son’s Naming Ceremony

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has finally released the full video clip of her son’s naming ceremony via YouTube.

The event, which was held in July, attracted celebrities, top government functionaries, dignitaries, family and friends.

Popular entertainer, Koffi Ayinde Idowu Nuel was one of the hosts of the event which took place at a housing estate in Abuja.

In the video, the actress’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu wished her all the best in life and he blessed her marriage.

Regina revealed said she has so many expectations for her little bundle of joy and she is ready to experience the journey of motherhood.

The actress’ husband, Ned Nwoko disclosed that two religious leaders, a pastor and an imam were invited to bless the family.

The billionaire politician also noted that 2face’a wife, Annie Idibia is one of their son’s god mothers.

According to Nwoko, Munir is an Islamic name which means light while Neji is a combination of Ned and Regina.

Watch the video below: