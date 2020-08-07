Regina Daniels Finally Reveals Her Baby’s Face (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has finally revealed her newborn son’s face in the latest episode of her docu-reality series on YouTube.

The video, which was released on Friday, captures the moment the actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko introduced their child, Munir to the world.

The couple also discussed about some of the traits they share with the little one.

Information Nigeria recalls a photo of Munir had leaked on social media after actor, Harry B Anyanwu paid a visit to the couple’s home.

Watch the video below: