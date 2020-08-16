Reekado Banks Desires A Private Jet; AY Responds

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks has returned to Twitter after a brief break since July. Upon his return, he decided to bare his mind on his desire to own a private jet. The former Mavin Records act, whose real names are Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, took to his official Twitter page on Saturday to write:

“What kind of mindset am I supposed to have to get a private jet?”

His tweet sparked reactions from fans and followers, including a notable celebrity. Popular comedian and entertainment business mogul, Ayo Makun, also known as AY, replied to his tweet thus:

“All you need to do is set your mind privately to jet you towards your wish”

