Rapper Ikechukwu Apologizes For Referring To BBNaija’s Erica As ‘Gold Digger’ (Video)

Nigerian rapper cum actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, has apologized for branding BBNaija housemate, Erica as a gold digger.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper shared his observations about the housemates on the reality TV show.

The rapper mentioned that billionaire son, Kiddwaya might have realized that his love interest, Erica is only with him because of his wealth.

However, after being dragged by the neck, Ikechukwu retracted his statement.

The rapper explained that he hasn’t really been watching the show but he has only been following commentaries on the micro-blogging site.

The singer then stated that there are five main players in the game.

Watch the full video below: