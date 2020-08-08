Rally Support For President Buhari – Gov Uzodimma Urges Nigerian Youths

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has called on Nigerian youths to support the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described President Buhari as the most friendly youth President Nigeria has ever had when paid a courtesy visit by the Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria.

The Governor recalled how President Buhari has consistently rolled out policies aimed at empowering the youths such as the N75B he recently approved for the Empowerment of Nigerian Youths and the Youth Investment Fund.

The Governor also recalled the programmes of the federal government to cushion the devastating effects of COVID-19 induced hardship on the youths, such as the NIRSAL CBN COVID LOAN, the 774,000 Youth Empowerment Jobs.

He also expressed that President Buhari’s honesty leadership style and modesty should inspire the youths to be good leaders of tomorrow.