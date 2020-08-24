Professor Folasade Ogunsola Emerges UNILAG Acting VC

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) senate has elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Recall that earlier in the day, it was reported that the senate of the institution was meeting to appoint a substantive Vice-Chancellor following the suspension of Professor Toyin Ogundipe.

According to reports, two Deputy Vice-Chancellors, one from Development Services and the other from Management Services.

Out of the 167 senate members who voted at the exercise, 135 voted for DVC Development Services while DVC Management Services got 31 votes, one voided vote was recorded.

Professor Ogunsola, until her election, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Development Services.

She was the provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.