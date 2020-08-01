US President Trump moves to ban Tik Tok in America. According to reports, there are no clear reasons for his intentions to ban Tik Tok in America.

This is because the other things he said regarding his planned move to ban the video-sharing app were off record.

Tik Tok, a Chinese-owned social media platform has become quickly popular especially during the lockdown season. It helped a lot of people from sinking into depression during the period.

Read Also: COVID-19: Trump Finally Wears Face Mask In Public

“As far as Tik Tok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States”, President Trump said.

Also, he does not support the deal that will permit a US company to buy Tik Tok’s American operations.