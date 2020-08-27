President Buhari Presides Over Council Of State Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a virtual Council of State meeting with former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The meeting reportedly started around 11 am.

Also at the meeting is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who is physically present

Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar are reportedly also present virtually at the meeting.