President Buhari, Other ECOWAS Leaders Meet To Discuss Mali Crisis

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
President Buhari
President Buhari

Due to the military coup in Mali that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the regional grouping ECOWAS is currently in a meeting to discuss the way forward.

The meeting is being chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari. The extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS leaders is holding virtually.

This was confirmed by Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad.

Recall that President Ibrahim Keita and his government resigned after soldiers arrested him on Wednesday.

The soldiers have set up a body to work out modalities for elections in the country.

