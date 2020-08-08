Presidency Should Return To South In 2023 – Gov El-rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has expressed that the presidency should return to Southern Nigeria come 2023.

He made this statement while speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday.

The Governor revealed that he will not support a northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He also denied having interest in running for the presidency in 2023 contrary to reports from different political pundits.

El-Rufai said the idea of rotating the presidency may not be constitutional, but it is based on the country’s political arrangement

