POWER OIL HEALTH PROGRAM COVERS 0VER 11,000 MOTHERS ACROSS 9 CITIES

While delivering on its long time interest of prioritizing the health of consumers especially that of women through the sustenance of its health program since 2015, Power Oil, the foremost Nigerian heart-friendly vegetable cooking oil has taken the Health Camp project directly to mothers in 9 cities across Nigeria.

In the face of the pandemic, Power Oil Health Camp team are visiting Primary healthcare centers to provide free basic medical health check for expecting and nursing mothers during antenatal and immunization days when footfalls are at its peak.



Power Oil Health Camp initiative from the staple of Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise makers of the Nigerian no.1 Heart friendly vegetable oil brand, Power oil kicked off in 2013 with strong footprint in different locations pan Nigeria. It has been a project primarily aimed at bringing free basic health check-up closer to the public with the assistance of certified doctors, while sensitizing the public about ways to keep their heart functioning perfectly and how to maintain a moderate cholesterol body system.



L-R: Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Dr. Mayowa Odejayi, Medical Doctor, Mr. Samuel Ojeifo, National Coordinator, Power Oil Health Project, Mrs. Rashidat Qudus, a nursing mother during Power Oil Health Camp activation at Palm Avenue Primary Healthcare Centre, Mushin, Lagos.

Commenting on the project and the rationale behind targeting Primary Healthcare Centres as one of the touch points, Ms. Prerna Pathre, Brand Manager, Power Oil stated that women are the custodians of the family and their role both at the home-front and society at large cannot be over-emphasised.More so, it’s only a healthy woman that can raise a happy family, which is why we decided to take the Health camp program directly to mothers in 9 locations across the country.





“The medical outreach is currently running simultaneously across 9 locations Lagos, Ikeja, Akure, Onitsha, Abuja, Ibadan, Benin, Kano, Warri and we are proud to state that as at mid-August approximately 10,000 mothers have been touched and still counting, as we hope to continue with this exercise.



Also speaking during one of the exercises at Palm Avenue Primary Healthcare Centre, Mushin, the Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun said “As a brand, our main focus and commitment is the wellbeing of our consumers, considering the alarming rate of health complications in the society, we are taking this as a part of our responsibilities to sensitize Nigerians on the need to lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle through regular checkups and healthy choice of food consumption to achieve a sound health”.

At Palm Avenue Primary Healthcare Centre, Mushin, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunsola, a mother who brough her baby for immunization extoled the project while thanking the company for bringing the project closer to the masses especially to the mothers who inadvertently neglect their health and wellbeing while paying most attention to home-front responsibilities.