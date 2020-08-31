Politicians Arming Thugs Ahead of Edo, Ondo Gov Polls – IGP Adamu

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has expressed that politicians are arming thugs ahead of the forthcoming polls in Edo and Ondo States.

Edo and Ondo States residents are set to head to the polls to vote for a new governor on September 19 and October 10 respectively.

The directive was made known in a statement yesterday by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba.

The spokesperson expressed that this advice was coming following reports that politicians were planning to foment trouble on election day.

According to the statement, the Police Chief ordered the commissioners of police in both states to rejig their security system to forestall a possible breach of the peace during the elections.