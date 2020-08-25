Police Recruitment: IGP Orders Suspension Of Entry Requirement For Applicants

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the suspension of all entry requirements for applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is currently recruiting into the constable cadre across the nation.

The NPF is looking to recruit 10,000 personnel in line with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to add 40,000 policemen to the NPF over a period of four years.

Frank Mba, force public relations officer, had announced the recruitment details in a statement on July 11.

The requirements listed in the recruitment include that applicants must be aged between 17 to 25 years and possess a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

Applicants were also required to be medical, physical, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m tall for females.

However, in a new development, Adamu directed that no applicant should be suspended irrespective of physical appearance, age, and qualification.

He also directed that police commands and formations nationwide to attend to all applicants who successfully submitted their applications online.