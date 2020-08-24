Police Rearrest Suspected Serial Killer In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has rearrested the alleged serial killer who escaped from police custody last week.

The Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the rearrest of Shodipe on Sunday.

The 19-year-old suspect is accused of killing no fewer than six people in Akinyele Local Government Area.

He was rearrested in the home of his grandmother in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

Recall that the Oyo state police command had promised to give anyone with credible information on the suspect an N500,000 bounty.

Shodipe is linked to the murder of Barakat Bello,18; Azeezat Shomuyiwa, 29 and three others in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.