Police Place N500k Bounty On Oyo ‘Serial Killer’, Shodipe

The Oyo state police command has put a bounty of N500,000 on the head of the suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

This development comes about 24 hours after Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of police, ordered the deployment of more officers from Abuja to Oyo to ensure the rearrest of Shodipe.

Fadeyi Olugbenga, the police spokesman in the state, said the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, psc has announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone with information that can lead to the suspect’s rearrest.

He said anyone who knows the suspect’s hideout should inform the nearest police station or contact the command through approved lines.