“Police Is My Friend”, Says Naira Marley After Arrest

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has put a tweet regarding his arrest, and conviction for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

The rapper was tried at the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi on Thursday.

On Friday, Naira Marley was arraigned at an Abuja mobile court, Eagles Square where a four-count charge was brought against him by the prosecuting team, which he denied.

Naira Marley was awarded a fine of N200,000 by the presiding magistrate, Idayat Akanni and he was instructed to publish a public apology to the Federal Government of Nigeria in a national newspaper.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper assured his fans that he and the police are still friends.

In his words;

“Police is my friend, Naira Marley and Police 5&6”

