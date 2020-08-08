“Police Is My Friend”, Says Naira Marley After Arrest

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has put a tweet regarding his arrest, and conviction for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.
The rapper was tried at the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi on Thursday.
On Friday, Naira Marley was arraigned at an Abuja mobile court, Eagles Square where a four-count charge was brought against him by the prosecuting team, which he denied.
Naira Marley was awarded a fine of N200,000 by the presiding magistrate, Idayat Akanni and he was instructed to publish a public apology to the Federal Government of Nigeria in a national newspaper.
Taking to Twitter, the rapper assured his fans that he and the police are still friends.
In his words;
“Police is my friend, Naira Marley and Police 5&6”
Read Also: Court Fines Naira Marley N200,000 For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols
See his tweet below:
Police is my friend.
Naira Marley & Police 5&6
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) August 7, 2020