Police Apprehend 7 Suspects Linked To Murder Of Khafi’s Brother

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has taken to her Instagram page to give an update concerning the murder of her brother, Alex.

Information Nigeria recalls Alex was shot dead on a street in West London on June 8.

The young man was finally laid to rest in the penultimate week.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Khafi expressed her grief as she revealed that 7 suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime.

In her words;

“Last week was the hardest day of my life, having to bury my youngest brother Alex. I truly appreciate you all for your support and your prayers. It hurt me so much that we were burying him while his killers still roamed free. 7 people have now been arrested in connection to my brother’s murder. Please keep praying that justice will be served and that his murderers will be convicted. They cannot cause this much pain and go scott free. God does not sleep nor slumber.”

