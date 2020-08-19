Plateau Gov, Simon Lalong Decries Rise In Gender-Based Violence

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has condemned the increase in cases of gender-based violence and other sexual offences in the state.

Lalong lamented over the sad development in a webinar organised by Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation.

Read Also: I Won’t Fight With A Pig, Oshiomhole Replies APC Governor’s Forum DG

He expressed his fear of sexual, gender-based violence, and rape in Nigeria. He said he has directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to step up vigorous prosecution of offenders no matter their status.

The Governor said the Plateau State Peace Agency had been mandated to step up engagements with communities on the dangers of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly during a crisis.

Northern Governors’ Forum under his leadership had declared a state of emergency on the increasing rate of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.