Peter Okoye Reacts As Court Dismisses Case Against Senator Abbo

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has taken to Twitter to react as the court case against Senator Elisha Abbo been dropped.

This comes a year after the 42-year-old lawmaker representing Adamawa-North, was charged for assaulting a woman, Osimibibra Warmate at a sex toy shop.

A Magistrate Court in Abuja reportedly dismissed the case against the lawmaker for lack of diligent prosecution on the part of the Nigerian police force.

According to reports, the magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, who upheld a no-case submission filed by Senator Abbo, ruled that the evidence and exhibits tendered to the court did not prove the criminal charges against him.

Reacting to the recent development, Mr P tweeted;

“E shock u? Or are y’all surprised? If you are a Nigerian and you are still surprised then you are not wise. Just work hard and make money and be happy with yourself and family in this country. Period!”

See the tweet below: