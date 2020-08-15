PDP Condemns FG, Alleges Attempt To Gag Media

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the clampdown on the media and gagging of free speech by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This condemnation is coming after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) fined radio station, Nigeria Info, N5 million for hate speech.

This came following the radio’s airing views expressed by former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Obadiah Mailafia which officials considered subversive

Reacting to this development, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of PDP condemned the “renewed clampdown on the media and gagging of free speech.”

He expressed that PDP stands against what he calls “draconian methods or underhand measures which this administration has set out to gag the media and erode the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”