PDP Calls On Gbajabiamila To Declare Dogara’s Seat Vacant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has threatened the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, with court action if he fails to declare Yakubu Dogara’s seat vacant for defecting.

Recall that on July 24, Dogara, a former speaker of the House of Representatives defected from PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Also Read: Presidential Ambition Responsible for Dogara’s Defection, Says PDP BoT Chairman

In the letter delivered on Monday, the PDP prayed that Dogara, representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State in the House of Representatives, should be removed.

The letter reads in part: “It is against the background of the foregoing that we demand your invocation of the provisions of Section 68(1)(g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by declaring his (Dogara) seat vacant consequent upon his said defection within seven working days of the receipt of this notice.”