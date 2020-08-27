PDP Berates Buhari Over Alleged Empty Agenda For Next Three Years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged attempts to roll out another round of promises to cover his failures to members of the international community.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The PDP spokesperson expressed that President Buhari, “who can no longer face Nigerians due to his unfulfilled promises, now seeks a face-saving measure of presenting yet a fresh list of vacuous agenda to foreign envoys, who are already aware of the failures of his government.”

He expressed that President Buhari had failed in his three cardinal undertakings of ending insurgency and insecurity, fighting corruption, and improving on the economy.