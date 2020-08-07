PDP, APC Trade Blames Over Siege On Edo Assembly

Following the siege on the complex of the Edo House of Assembly on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have exchanged blames on who instigated the act.

APC accused the governor of Edo State, Governor Obaseki, of being responsible for the siege to the Edo Assembly complex.

It also rubbished claims that its leadership “ferried police from Abuja” to block the Assembly complex.

This was made known by the Chairman of the state Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki.

On the counter, PDP accused former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole of being behind the siege on the legislature in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this on Thursday.

He charged the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to stop the attempt to take over the Assembly.