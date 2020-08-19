Patoranking Shares Adorable Video Of His Daughter

Reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking uploaded an adorable video of his daughter, Wilmer ahead of her second birthday on Thursday.

The video has also garnered over 100,000 likes within 2 hours after the singer shared it on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer, whose real name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, revealed his baby girl will be turning a year older.

The ‘Suh Different’ crooner captioned the adorable video with the words;

“My Lil Queen Turns 2 Tomorrow ❤️ God is Great.“

According to reports, Patoranking welcomed his daughter in South Africa back in 2018.

Watch the video below: