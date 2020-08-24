Patoranking Announces Release Date For New Album; Features Tiwa Savage, Others

Nigerian musician, Patoranking, has excitedly announced the release date of his upcoming album, ‘Three’.

The singer, who recently celebrated his daughter’s 2nd birthday, also mentioned the featured artists on the album. They include Flavour, Sauti Sol, Tiwa Savage, and King Promise.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Monday afternoon, the award-winning musician wrote:

“Patoranking X Flavour Patoranking X Sauti Sol Patoranking X Tiwa Savage Patoranking X King promise THREE THE ALBUM 28th August 2020 The Music Will Speak #Threethealbum”

Read Also: Patoranking Shares Adorable Video Of His Daughter

In the month of August, artists who are have released albums and will release albums include Fireboy DML (Apollo), Burna Boy (Twice As Tall), Adekunle Gold (Afro Pop Vol 1), DJ Cuppy, (Original Copy) and Tiwa Savage (CELIA). Patoranking joins the list with ‘Three’.

See his tweet below: